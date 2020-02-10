News
Chevron and Eli Lilly Increase Dividend
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, February 10. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
This week’s list of securities include four dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
Find key insights on the securities that went ex-dividend last week here.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary DARS rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, February 7.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|V
|Visa Inc.
|448.89
|0.30
|2/13/2020
|0.59%
|-3.50%
|CVX
|Chevron Corp.
|205.99
|1.29
|2/14/2020
|4.71%
|-14.39%
|RDS.B
|Royal Dutch Shell PLC ADR Class B
|193.90
|0.94
|2/13/2020
|7.04%
|-22.91%
|BA
|Boeing Co.
|189.77
|2.06
|2/13/2020
|2.41%
|-24.57%
|LLY
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|140.57
|0.74
|2/13/2020
|2.01%
|-1.20%
|AMGN
|Amgen Inc.
|135.66
|1.60
|2/13/2020
|2.77%
|-6.42%
|UTX
|United Technologies Corp.
|135.39
|0.74
|2/13/2020
|1.89%
|-0.43%
|ENB
|Enbridge Inc
|85.37
|0.61
|2/13/2020
|5.30%
|-0.99%
|TJX
|TJX Companies, Inc.
|73.85
|0.23
|2/12/2020
|1.48%
|-2.74%
|TFC
|Truist Financial Corp.
|72.84
|0.45
|2/13/2020
|3.31%
|-4.52%
|SO
|Southern Company
|71.71
|0.62
|2/14/2020
|3.59%
|-3.60%
|DUK
|Duke Energy Corp.
|70.18
|0.95
|2/13/2020
|3.90%
|-1.56%
|COP
|ConocoPhillips
|62.91
|0.42
|2/13/2020
|2.88%
|-18.43%
|AGN
|Allergan Plc.
|64.65
|0.74
|2/13/2020
|1.53%
|-0.19%
|SCHW
|The Charles Schwab Corp.
|60.77
|0.18
|2/13/2020
|1.49%
|-8.48%
|Highest Market Cap
|V
|Visa Inc.
|448.89
|1.20
|0.30
|02/13/2020
|0.59%
|-3.50%
|Lowest Market Cap
|MCA
|Blackrock MuniYield California Insured Fund
|0.51
|0.63
|0.05
|02/13/2020
|3.72%
|-0.27%
|Highest Dividend Yield
|JQC
|Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
|1.04
|1.32
|0.09
|02/13/2020
|14.38%
|-5.31%
|Lowest Dividend Yield
|ELY
|Callaway Golf Co.
|1.90
|0.04
|0.01
|02/12/2020
|0.19%
|-9.54%
|Highest % Off 52-Week High
|PBI
|Pitney Bowes Inc.
|0.68
|0.20
|0.05
|02/13/2020
|4.89%
|-52.16%
|Lowest % Off 52-Week High
|UTX
|United Technologies Corp.
|135.39
|2.96
|0.74
|2/13/2020
|1.89%
|-0.43%
|CVX
|Chevron Corp.
|205.99
|5.16
|1.29
|02/14/2020
|4.71%
|34
|ADM
|Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.
|25.45
|1.44
|0.36
|02/12/2020
|3.27%
|43
|MSA
|MSA Safety Inc.
|5.42
|1.68
|0.42
|02/11/2020
|1.22%
|48
|AWR
|American States Water Co.
|3.33
|1.22
|0.31
|02/13/2020
|1.36%
|65
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
Stay up to date with next week’s major corporate changes regarding dividends with Dividend.com’s News section.
News
