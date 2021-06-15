Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
JPM | Stock | Common
$138.62
-2.94%
$422.84 B
2.89%
$4.00
4/05
2023
$1.00
Last $1.00
Estimated
6.50%
-
V | Stock | Common
$223.17
-1.58%
$420.91 B
0.81%
$1.80
5/12
2023
$0.45
Last $0.45
Estimated
9.14%
-
MA | Stock | Common
$359.94
-1.90%
$344.60 B
0.63%
$2.28
4/05
2023
$0.57
Last $0.57
Declared
5.52%
-
BAC | Stock | Common
$33.00
-3.20%
$273.41 B
2.67%
$0.88
3/02
2023
$0.22
Last $0.22
Declared
2.93%
-
WFC | Stock | Common
$44.45
-4.68%
$177.74 B
2.70%
$1.20
5/05
2023
$0.30
Last $0.30
Estimated
12.93%
-
HBCYF | Stock | Common
$7.46
+1.91%
$174.99 B
12.33%
$0.92
-
-
$0.23
Last $0.09
Declared
22.40%
-
MS | Stock | Common
$96.06
-2.36%
$165.39 B
3.23%
$3.10
4/28
2023
$0.78
Last $0.78
Estimated
15.71%
-
SCHW | Stock | Common
$74.95
-2.15%
$140.56 B
1.33%
$1.00
5/12
2023
$0.25
Last $0.25
Estimated
-8.00%
-
RY | Stock | Common
$99.30
-1.45%
$139.40 B
3.97%
$3.94
5/24
2023
$0.99
Last $0.99
Declared
7.17%
-
AXP | Stock | Common
$175.32
-2.09%
$133.28 B
1.19%
$2.08
4/07
2023
$0.52
Last $0.52
Estimated
21.19%
-
TD | Stock | Common
$63.46
-2.67%
$119.85 B
4.46%
$2.83
4/30
2023
$0.71
Last $0.71
Declared
0.68%
-
GS | Stock | Common
$346.08
-3.07%
$119.78 B
2.89%
$10.00
3/01
2023
$2.50
Last $2.50
Declared
3.98%
-
BLK | Stock | Common
$674.66
-1.99%
$104.45 B
2.96%
$20.00
3/06
2023
$5.00
Last $4.88
Declared
-2.86%
-
C | Stock | Common
$51.08
-2.11%
$101.75 B
3.99%
$2.04
4/28
2023
$0.51
Last $0.51
Estimated
15.37%
-
CB | Stock | Common
$206.80
-0.61%
$85.64 B
1.61%
$3.32
3/16
2023
$0.83
Last $0.83
Declared
-5.68%
-
PGR | Stock | Common
$144.83
-0.56%
$85.23 B
0.28%
$0.40
4/06
2023
$0.10
Last $0.10
Estimated
12.28%
-
BCDRF | Stock | Common
$3.98
-5.24%
$81.04 B
5.79%
$0.23
-
-
-
Last $0.06
-
44.43%
-
MMC | Stock | Common
$162.26
-1.82%
$80.95 B
1.45%
$2.36
4/05
2023
$0.59
Last $0.59
Estimated
-0.13%
-
UBS | Stock | Common
$21.56
-2.71%
$76.98 B
1.28%
$0.28
4/12
2023
$0.28
Last $0.25
Declared
18.69%
-
USB | Stock | Common
$45.60
-3.23%
$72.13 B
4.21%
$1.92
3/30
2023
$0.48
Last $0.48
Estimated
8.05%
-
BMO | Stock | Common
$93.03
-3.03%
$68.23 B
4.60%
$4.28
5/26
2023
$1.07
Last $1.07
Declared
5.89%
-
CME | Stock | Common
$182.22
-1.45%
$66.65 B
2.41%
$4.40
3/09
2023
$1.10
Last $4.50
Declared
9.95%
-
BX | Stock | Common
$89.47
-2.24%
$64.44 B
4.07%
$3.64
4/28
2023
$0.91
Last $0.91
Estimated
23.36%
-
AON | Stock | Common
$301.57
-1.23%
$62.38 B
0.74%
$2.24
4/28
2023
$0.56
Last $0.56
Estimated
1.73%
-
TFC | Stock | Common
$44.08
-4.46%
$61.40 B
4.72%
$2.08
5/12
2023
$0.52
Last $0.52
Estimated
7.23%
-
BNS | Stock | Common
$50.21
-2.79%
$61.35 B
6.04%
$3.03
4/26
2023
$0.76
Last $0.76
Declared
5.45%
-
PNC | Stock | Common
$145.72
-4.56%
$61.11 B
4.12%
$6.00
4/12
2023
$1.50
Last $1.50
Estimated
-3.33%
-
ICE | Stock | Common
$102.96
-0.27%
$57.27 B
1.63%
$1.68
3/16
2023
$0.42
Last $0.38
Declared
0.63%
-
MET | Stock | Common
$69.23
-0.66%
$54.46 B
2.89%
$2.00
2/06
2023
$0.50
Last $0.50
Declared
-3.70%
-
KKR | Stock | Common
$55.85
-2.15%
$49.05 B
1.11%
$0.62
2/16
2023
$0.16
Last $0.16
Declared
22.96%
-
