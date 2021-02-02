Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retirement
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Consumer Staples Sector Dividends

Unlike consumer discretionary, the consumer staples component of the market consists of enterprises that are less sensitive to economic cycles. Regardless of broader economic and market conditions, consumer staples tend to see stable demand because they provide goods and services that most people need. Consumer staples companies include manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage and tobacco products, drug retailers, consumer super centers and producers of non-durable goods and personal products. About this page + View less

Unlike consumer discretionary, the consumer staples component of the market consists of enterprises that are less sensitive to economic cycles. Regardless of broader economic and market conditions, consumer staples tend to see stable... Unlike consumer discretionary, the consumer staples component of the market consists of enterprises that are less sensitive to economic cycles. Regardless of broader economic and market conditions, consumer staples tend to see stable demand because they provide goods and services that most people need. Consumer staples companies include manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage and tobacco products, drug retailers, consumer super centers and producers of non-durable goods and personal products. View more View less

Consumer Staples Sector Dividend Funds Results

Download Table

Filter by Top Picks*

Download Table

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

First American Retail Prime Obligations Fund

Fund

$1.00

0.00%

$2.27 B

0.01%

$0.00

blocked
blocked
blocked

0.00%

0.49%

USAA Cornerstone Moderate Fund

Fund

$16.81

+0.60%

$1.25 B

1.27%

$0.21

blocked
blocked
blocked

4.74%

1.00%

Cullen High Dividend Equity Fund

Fund

$17.12

+0.71%

$1.15 B

2.24%

$0.38

blocked
blocked
blocked

16.23%

1.33%

First American Retail Tax Free Obligations Fund

Fund

$1.00

0.00%

$470.45 M

-

$0.00

blocked
blocked
blocked

0.00%

0.54%

Cornerstone Advisors Core Plus Bond Fund

Fund

$9.99

+0.10%

$355.57 M

0.77%

$0.08

blocked
blocked
blocked

-2.44%

0.58%

Consumer Staples Sector Dividend ETFs Results

Download Table

Filter by Top Picks*

Download Table

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

SPDR® S&P Retail ETF

XRT | ETF

$90.94

-0.43%

$863.52 M

0.69%

$0.63

blocked
blocked
blocked

41.53%

0.35%

Invesco CurrencyShares® Euro Currency Trust

FXE | ETF

$114.44

+0.46%

$270.50 M

-

$0.00

blocked
blocked
blocked

-0.63%

-

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF

PBJ | ETF

$41.97

+0.89%

$83.73 M

1.08%

$0.45

blocked
blocked
blocked

17.59%

0.64%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF

FTXD | ETF

$31.93

+0.80%

$7.94 M

0.62%

$0.20

blocked
blocked
blocked

14.46%

0.60%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

FTXG | ETF

$26.10

+0.58%

$6.49 M

1.22%

$0.32

blocked
blocked
blocked

13.21%

0.60%

Consumer Staples Sector Dividend Stocks Results

Download Table

Filter by Top Picks*

Download Table

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Dividend.com Ratings*

Walmart Inc

WMT | Stock

$141.75

-0.47%

$399.43 B

1.52%

$2.17

blocked
blocked
blocked
Nestle SA - ADR

NSRGY | Stock

$123.07

+0.24%

$348.69 B

2.26%

$2.77

blocked
blocked
blocked
Home Depot, Inc.

HD | Stock

$315.77

-0.04%

$338.10 B

1.95%

$6.15

blocked
blocked
blocked
Procter & Gamble Co.

PG | Stock

$138.00

0.00%

$334.43 B

2.35%

$3.24

blocked
blocked
blocked
Coca-Cola Co

KO | Stock

$54.62

-0.05%

$233.56 B

3.02%

$1.65

blocked
blocked
blocked
PepsiCo Inc

PEP | Stock

$147.10

-0.09%

$200.93 B

2.78%

$4.09

blocked
blocked
blocked
Costco Wholesale Corp

COST | Stock

$380.72

-0.75%

$168.01 B

0.75%

$2.89

blocked
blocked
blocked
Unilever plc - ADR

UL | Stock

$60.50

-0.46%

$159.23 B

3.15%

$1.91

blocked
blocked
blocked
Citigroup Inc

C | Stock

$77.65

+1.90%

$158.05 B

2.68%

$2.04

blocked
blocked
blocked
Philip Morris International Inc

PM | Stock

$97.42

0.00%

$150.10 B

4.90%

$4.77

blocked
blocked
blocked

Consumer Staples Breakdown by Industry

Consumer Staples Diversified

Yield: 0.00% 0 Stocks | 21 ETFs

Consumer Products

Yield: 3.18% 115 Stocks | 5 ETFs

Distributors - Consumer Staples

Yield: 2.31% 8 Stocks | 0 ETFs

Retail - Consumer Staples

Yield: 2.76% 36 Stocks | 0 ETFs

Agribusiness

Yield: 1.63% 28 Stocks | 0 ETFs

Fertilizer

Yield: 0.00% 0 Stocks | 0 ETFs

Food & Beverage

Yield: 2.17% 32 Stocks | 2 ETFs

Retail

Yield: 1.58% 44 Stocks | 12 ETFs

Get the latest dividend news in your inbox each week.

Receive the latest news, trending tickers, top stocks increasing dividend this week and more.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×