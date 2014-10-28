Unilever plc
Compare UL to Popular Dividend Stocks
UL Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
UL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
UL Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-0.52%
|
29.55%
|
20.52%
|
80.79%
|
0%
|
1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Consumer Products
Additional Links:
Unilever (UL) manufactures and supplies fast moving consumer goods in food, and home and personal care product categories. Unilever owns many major consumer brands, including Knorr, Ben & Jerry’s, Popsicle, Lipton, Axe, Dove, and Vaseline. The company, formerly known as Lever Brothers Limited, was founded in 1885 and is based in London, United Kingdom. Unilever is largely affected by its ability to keep a positive reputation for its brands. Generally, the performance of one brand does not affect the others. Unilever has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them consistently since 2012. Unilever pays its dividends quarterly.
