Trending ETFs
Consumer Discretionary Dividends, Stocks, ETFs, Funds

As of 02/25/2022. As one of the S&P 500’s biggest sectors, consumer... As of 02/25/2022. As one of the S&P 500’s biggest sectors, consumer discretionary encompasses industries and enterprises that tend to be the most sensitive to economic cycles. The consumer discretionary component includes automotive companies, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media production, household goods, specialty retail, apparel and luxury goods, among others. The fortunes of these companies are tied to consumer spending, which is often predicated on a strong economy. View more View less

6 Best Consumer Discretionary Dividend Stocks In February

Home Depot, Inc.

HD | Stock

$316.65

+1.09%

$327.10 B

2.40%

$7.60

03/09

2022

$1.90

Last $1.65

Declared

-23.70%

-

Nike, Inc. - Ordinary Shares - Class B

NKE | Stock

$138.80

+1.19%

$216.91 B

0.88%

$1.22

03/04

2022

$0.31

Last $0.31

Declared

-16.72%

-

McDonald`s Corp

MCD | Stock

$249.45

+1.80%

$183.10 B

2.21%

$5.52

02/28

2022

$1.38

Last $1.38

Declared

-6.95%

-

Lowe`s Cos., Inc.

LOW | Stock

$219.18

+2.70%

$143.78 B

1.46%

$3.20

04/18

2022

$0.80

Last $0.80

Estimated

-15.20%

-

Starbucks Corp.

SBUX | Stock

$92.58

+1.73%

$104.69 B

2.12%

$1.96

05/11

2022

$0.49

Last $0.49

Estimated

-20.85%

-

