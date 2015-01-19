General Motors Company
General Motors Company
Compare GM to Popular Consumer Discretionary Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$154.25
+0.37%
$15.69 B
1.04%
$1.22
21.87%
0.13%
GM Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
GM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
GM Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
26.67%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade GM using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading GM’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading GM’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for September 11: A Short Yet Bumpy Week
Aaron Levitt
|
In the end, stocks whipsawed through much of the shortened week.
News
The Market Wrap for July 31: The End of Another Volatile Month
Aaron Levitt
|
All in all, stocks continued to ebb and flow throughout the week.
News
The Market Wrap for May 8: Chinese Trade Tensions Resurface
Aaron Levitt
|
This week traders seemed hopeful that the damage done from the virus will...
News
The Market Wrap for May 1: Reopened Economies & a Potential COVID-19 Cure
Aaron Levitt
|
Combination of both good and bad news throughout the week managed to place...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Top Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio
Sam Bourgi
|
When it comes to value investing, no investor compares to Warren Buffett. For...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Warning Signs for Dividend Investors
Brian Mathews
|
Just because a company is paying a very high dividend does not make...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
General Motors (GM) Recalls 2014: A Complete List
Shauna O'Brien
|
There were thousands of consumers than experienced a GM recall in 2014. Here's...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Complete History of Ford: Income, Price & Dividends
Shauna O'Brien
|
Inside F and its history as a stock
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Automotive
General Motors (GM) is an auto manufacturer based in Detroit, Michigan. The company produces cars and trucks under the Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac brands, makes and sells auto replacement parts, and also provides financing for vehicle purchases through its GM Financial arm. The company was founded in 1908 as General Motors Corporation, which entered bankruptcy in 2009 and emerged in its present form in 2010.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$7.67
$0.05
0.656%
$4.69
$0.24
5.393%
$6.63
-$0.72
-9.796%
$0.03
$0.03
0.000%
$0.00
-$0.04
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$3.27
-$0.44
-11.860%
$0.29
$0.01
3.571%
$112.54
-$6.42
-5.397%
$91.17
-$0.95
-1.031%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
GM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover