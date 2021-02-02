Home
Technology Sector Dividends

As the largest segment of the economy, the technology sector is made up of companies and institutions that research, develop, and/or distribute technologically-based goods and services. This includes manufacture of electronic gadgets, software creation, computers, and services related to information technology. Technology is the largest sector represented by the S&P 500 Index.

Technology Sector Dividend Funds Results

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund

Fund

$219.87

+0.51%

$58.20 B

0.61%

$1.34

blocked
blocked
blocked

21.35%

0.10%

Nationwide NYSE Arca Tech 100 Index Fund

Fund

$141.48

+0.11%

$810.11 M

0.29%

$0.40

blocked
blocked
blocked

21.96%

0.67%

Transamerica Floating Rate Fund

Fund

$9.45

0.00%

$286.08 M

3.56%

$0.34

blocked
blocked
blocked

0.85%

0.80%

Catalyst/CIFC Floating Rate Income Fund

Fund

$9.61

0.00%

$167.39 M

-

$0.00

blocked
blocked
blocked

0.52%

0.91%

Westwood Alternative Income Fund

Fund

$10.92

-0.37%

$159.28 M

0.78%

$0.09

blocked
blocked
blocked

1.39%

0.99%

Technology Sector Dividend ETFs Results

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

Invesco QQQ Trust

QQQ | ETF

$381.57

+0.31%

$192.85 B

0.46%

$1.74

blocked
blocked
blocked

21.62%

0.20%

Vanguard Growth Index Fund

VUG | ETF

$308.66

+0.36%

$175.73 B

0.40%

$1.22

blocked
blocked
blocked

21.84%

0.04%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

IWF | ETF

$292.68

+0.37%

$75.79 B

0.50%

$1.46

blocked
blocked
blocked

21.37%

0.19%

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund

VGT | ETF

$429.35

+0.48%

$58.20 B

0.61%

$2.61

blocked
blocked
blocked

21.36%

0.10%

Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund

XLK | ETF

$159.36

+0.40%

$46.33 B

0.68%

$1.08

blocked
blocked
blocked

22.57%

0.12%

Technology Sector Dividend Stocks Results

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Dividend.com Ratings*

Apple Inc

AAPL | Stock

$154.30

+0.42%

$2.52 T

0.55%

$0.85

blocked
blocked
blocked
Microsoft Corporation

MSFT | Stock

$301.14

0.00%

$2.27 T

0.73%

$2.19

blocked
blocked
blocked
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR

TSM | Stock

$123.97

+2.63%

$624.72 B

1.46%

$1.77

blocked
blocked
blocked
NVIDIA Corp

NVDA | Stock

$228.43

+2.00%

$559.23 B

0.29%

$0.64

blocked
blocked
blocked
JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPM | Stock

$159.49

-0.60%

$477.27 B

2.24%

$3.60

blocked
blocked
blocked
Johnson & Johnson

JNJ | Stock

$175.04

+0.06%

$457.37 B

2.34%

$4.09

blocked
blocked
blocked
Visa Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class A

V | Stock

$225.11

+0.41%

$448.26 B

0.57%

$1.28

blocked
blocked
blocked
Walmart Inc

WMT | Stock

$149.25

+0.46%

$414.10 B

1.47%

$2.18

blocked
blocked
blocked
Unitedhealth Group Inc

UNH | Stock

$422.86

-0.20%

$393.53 B

1.23%

$5.20

blocked
blocked
blocked
Procter & Gamble Co.

PG | Stock

$144.05

+0.07%

$349.29 B

2.31%

$3.32

blocked
blocked
blocked

Technology Breakdown by Industry

Technology Diversified

Yield: 0.00% 0 Stocks | 50 ETFs

FAANG

Yield: 1.84% 508 Stocks | 20 ETFs

Artificial Intelligence

Yield: 2.01% 569 Stocks | 17 ETFs

Blockchain

Yield: 2.38% 86 Stocks | 2 ETFs

Bitcoin

Yield: 0.00% 0 Stocks | 0 ETFs

Robotics

Yield: 0.00% 0 Stocks | 2 ETFs

Hardware

Yield: 2.59% 33 Stocks | 0 ETFs

Technology Services

Yield: 1.46% 39 Stocks | 0 ETFs

Software

Yield: 1.41% 25 Stocks | 0 ETFs

Semiconductors

Yield: 1.44% 34 Stocks | 1 ETFs

Design, Manufacturing & Distribution

Yield: 4.27% 9 Stocks | 0 ETFs

Internet

Yield: 1.96% 36 Stocks | 0 ETFs

Cloud Computing

Yield: 2.58% 14 Stocks | 1 ETFs

Solar Energy

Yield: 2.86% 4 Stocks | 0 ETFs

Wind Energy

Yield: 2.26% 8 Stocks | 1 ETFs

Cleantech

Yield: 0.00% 0 Stocks | 0 ETFs

Nuclear Energy

Yield: 3.07% 10 Stocks | 0 ETFs

