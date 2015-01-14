Qualcomm, Inc.
VGT
$326.82
-0.38%
$41.47 B
0.83%
$2.83
33.05%
0.10%
QCOM Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
2.06%
|
19.81%
|
54.04%
|
270.15%
|
0%
|
1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Technology
Industry: Semiconductors
Additional Links:
Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) is a semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets digital wireless telecommunications products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies, Qualcomm Technology Licensing, Qualcomm Wireless & Internet, and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives. Qualcomm was founded in 1985, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA. Qualcomm’s success is tied to its ability to consistently make its semiconductor chips cheaper and faster than its competition. Qualcomm has been paying dividends since 2003, and has been increasing them annually ever since. Qualcomm pays its dividends quarterly.
