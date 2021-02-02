Dividend Investing Ideas Center
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, August 30. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, August 27.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|NVDA
|NVIDIA Corp.
|543.00
|0.04
|8/31/2021
|0.07%
|-0.19%
|BAC
|Bank Of America Corp.
|349.00
|0.21
|9/2/2021
|1.99%
|-2.46%
|HD
|Home Depot, Inc.
|345.00
|1.65
|9/1/2021
|2.04%
|-6.36%
|PEP
|PepsiCo Inc.
|215.00
|1.08
|9/2/2021
|2.77%
|-2.96%
|MCD
|McDonald`s Corp.
|178.00
|1.29
|9/3/2021
|2.16%
|-3.86%
|QCOM
|Qualcomm, Inc.
|163.00
|0.68
|9/1/2021
|1.89%
|-13.71%
|LIN
|Linde Plc
|161.00
|1.06
|9/2/2021
|1.36%
|-0.09%
|AAGIY
|AIA Group Limited - ADR
|148.00
|0.20
|9/1/2021
|0.80%
|-13.20%
|BLK
|Blackrock Inc.
|141.00
|4.13
|9/3/2021
|1.76%
|-0.06%
|GS
|Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|138.00
|2.00
|8/31/2021
|1.94%
|-0.47%
|BHPBF
|BHP Group Plc
|114.00
|2.00
|9/2/2021
|13.42%
|-9.31%
|LMT
|Lockheed Martin Corp.
|99.40
|2.60
|8/31/2021
|2.90%
|-9.93%
|FDX
|Fedex Corp.
|71.30
|0.75
|9/2/2021
|1.11%
|-16.23%
|WM
|Waste Management, Inc.
|64.20
|0.58
|9/2/2021
|1.50%
|-0.19%
|D
|Dominion Energy Inc.
|63.50
|0.63
|9/2/2021
|3.21%
|-10.05%
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
