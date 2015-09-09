Lockheed Martin
Compare LMT to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
LMT Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
LMT Payout History (Paid and Declared)
LMT Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
9.76%
|
32.94%
|
63.93%
|
284.62%
|
922.73%
|
17
Trade LMT using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading LMT’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading LMT’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.40%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Aerospace Defense
Additional Links:
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is a global aerospace, defense, security, and technology company engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. The company operates in four business segments: Aeronautics, Electronic Systems, Information Systems & Global Solutions, and Space Systems. The firm is one of the largest defense contractors with much of its revenue coming from military sales. Lockheed was established in 1995 with the merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Government policy on military spending can greatly affect Lockheed’s business. Lockheed has been paying dividends since 1995, and has increased them consistently annually since 2003. Lockheed pays its dividends quarterly.
$19.05
-$0.65
-3.299%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$3.56
-$0.05
-1.385%
$25.00
$0.30
1.215%
$487.00
$1.42
0.292%
$315.52
$5.71
1.843%
$36.40
$0.68
1.904%
$4.53
-$0.07
-1.522%
$174.40
$1.33
0.768%
$0.11
$0.00
0.000%
