Being a fixed-income financial product, annuities hardly offer any income growth opportunities. As you may already know, the purchasing power of the dollar is reduced by inflation. So, unless your future income can keep up with inflation, which is inevitable under the current fiat currency system, your purchasing capacity is going to get diminished over time.

If you invest in an annuity, there is a good chance that within a short period of time, you will start to feel the effects of inflation on your monthly budget.

However, when you buy dividend stocks, there is a good chance that the company will increase prices of their products or services as the cost of the raw materials or labor goes up with inflation. Hence, dividend stocks can offer much higher payouts in the future, even if they don’t get any secular growth.

In reality, if you do your homework and include the right companies in your portfolio, you will probably see dividend growth that will not only surpass periodic inflation but also deliver an inflation-adjusted increase in net yield. Moreover, when you invest in dividend stocks, the price of the stocks can also grow with time. This way, you get an opportunity to sell your stocks at a higher price and earn some profits as well.

