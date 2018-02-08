Best Dividend Stocks
AT&T

Stock

T

Price as of:

$26.77 -1.68 -5.91%

Industry

Telecom Services Domestic

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.68%

technology Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.08

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

57.71%

EPS $3.60

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

35 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


T

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.77

Quote Time

Today's Volume

96,884,102

Open Price

$27.39

Day's Range

$26.08 - $27.71

Previous Close

$28.45

52 week low / high

$26.08 - $39.7

Percent off 52 week high

-32.57%

T

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

T has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

T

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Technology Sector
  • My Watchlist

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

T

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast T’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-09

$0.52

2019-10-09

$0.51

2019-07-09

$0.51

2019-04-09

$0.51

2019-01-09

$0.51

2018-10-09

$0.5

2018-07-09

$0.5

2018-04-09

$0.5

2018-01-09

$0.5

2017-10-06

$0.49

2017-07-06

$0.49

2017-04-06

$0.49

2017-01-06

$0.49

2016-10-05

$0.48

2016-07-06

$0.48

2016-04-06

$0.48

2016-01-06

$0.48

2015-10-07

$0.47

2015-07-08

$0.47

2015-04-08

$0.47

2015-01-07

$0.47

2014-10-08

$0.46

2014-07-08

$0.46

2014-04-08

$0.46

2014-01-08

$0.46

2013-10-08

$0.45

2013-07-08

$0.45

2013-04-08

$0.45

2013-01-08

$0.45

2012-10-05

$0.44

2012-07-06

$0.44

2012-04-05

$0.44

2012-01-06

$0.44

2011-10-05

$0.43

2011-07-06

$0.43

2011-04-06

$0.43

2011-01-06

$0.43

2010-10-06

$0.42

2010-07-07

$0.42

2010-04-07

$0.42

2010-01-06

$0.42

2009-10-07

$0.41

2009-07-08

$0.41

2009-04-07

$0.41

2009-01-07

$0.41

2008-10-08

$0.4

2008-07-08

$0.4

2008-04-08

$0.4

2008-01-08

$0.4

2007-10-05

$0.355

2007-07-06

$0.355

2007-04-05

$0.355

2007-01-08

$0.355

2006-10-05

$0.3325

2006-07-06

$0.3325

2006-04-06

$0.3325

2006-01-06

$0.3325

2005-10-05

$0.2375

2005-10-05

$0.3225

2005-07-06

$0.3225

2005-07-06

$0.2375

2005-04-06

$0.3225

2005-03-29

$0.2375

2005-01-06

$0.3225

2004-12-29

$0.2375

2004-10-06

$0.3125

2004-09-28

$0.2375

2004-07-07

$0.3125

2004-06-28

$0.2375

2004-04-06

$0.3125

2004-03-29

$0.2375

2004-01-07

$0.3125

2003-12-29

$0.2375

2003-10-08

$0.2825

2003-09-26

$0.2375

2003-07-08

$0.2825

2003-06-26

$0.1875

2003-04-08

$0.2825

2003-03-27

$0.1875

2003-01-08

$0.27

2002-12-27

$0.1875

2002-10-08

$0.27

2002-09-26

$0.0375

2002-07-08

$0.27

2002-06-26

$0.0375

2002-04-08

$0.27

2002-03-26

$0.0375

2002-01-08

$0.25625

2001-12-27

$0.0375

2001-10-05

$0.25625

2001-09-26

$0.0375

2001-07-06

$0.25625

2001-06-27

$0.0375

2001-04-06

$0.25625

2001-03-28

$0.0375

2001-01-08

$0.25375

2000-12-27

$0.0375

2000-10-05

$0.25375

2000-09-27

$0.22

2000-07-06

$0.25375

2000-06-28

$0.22

2000-04-06

$0.25375

2000-03-29

$0.22

2000-01-06

$0.24375

1999-12-29

$0.22

1999-09-28

$0.22

1999-09-07

$0.24375

1999-07-07

$0.24375

1999-06-28

$0.22

1999-04-07

$0.24375

1999-03-29

$0.33

1999-01-06

$0.23375

1998-12-29

$0.33

1998-10-07

$0.23375

1998-09-28

$0.33

1998-07-08

$0.23375

1998-06-26

$0.33

1998-04-07

$0.23375

1998-03-27

$0.33

1998-01-07

$0.22375

1997-12-29

$0.165

1997-10-08

$0.22375

1997-09-26

$0.165

1997-07-08

$0.22375

1997-06-26

$0.165

1997-03-26

$0.165

1997-03-25

$0.22375

1997-01-08

$0.215

1996-12-27

$0.165

1996-10-08

$0.215

1996-09-10

$0.165

1996-07-08

$0.215

1996-06-26

$0.165

1996-04-08

$0.215

1996-03-27

$0.165

1996-01-08

$0.20625

1995-12-27

$0.165

1995-10-05

$0.20625

1995-09-27

$0.165

1995-07-06

$0.20625

1995-06-28

$0.165

1995-04-04

$0.20625

T's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

T

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for T

Metric

T Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

T

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.00%

1.96%

35years

T

T

T

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

T

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

T

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5200

2019-12-13

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

2020-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2019-09-26

2019-10-09

2019-10-10

2019-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2019-06-28

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2019-03-29

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2018-12-13

2019-01-09

2019-01-10

2019-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-09-28

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-06-29

2018-07-09

2018-07-10

2018-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-03-30

2018-04-09

2018-04-10

2018-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-12-15

2018-01-09

2018-01-10

2018-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2017-09-29

2017-10-06

2017-10-10

2017-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2017-06-30

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2017-03-31

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

2017-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2016-10-22

2017-01-06

2017-01-10

2017-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-09-30

2016-10-05

2016-10-10

2016-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-06-24

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-03-25

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2015-12-18

2016-01-06

2016-01-08

2016-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2015-09-25

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2015-06-26

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

2015-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2015-03-27

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2014-12-19

2015-01-07

2015-01-09

2015-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2014-09-26

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2014-06-27

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

2014-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2014-03-28

2014-04-08

2014-04-10

2014-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2013-12-13

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-09-27

2013-10-08

2013-10-10

2013-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-06-28

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

2013-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-03-29

2013-04-08

2013-04-10

2013-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-11-07

2013-01-08

2013-01-10

2013-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2012-09-28

2012-10-05

2012-10-10

2012-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2012-06-29

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2012-03-30

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2011-12-16

2012-01-06

2012-01-10

2012-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2011-09-30

2011-10-05

2011-10-10

2011-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2011-06-24

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

2011-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2011-03-25

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2010-12-17

2011-01-06

2011-01-10

2011-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2010-09-24

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2010-06-25

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2010-03-26

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-12-18

2010-01-06

2010-01-08

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2009-09-25

2009-10-07

2009-10-09

2009-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2009-06-26

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2009-03-27

2009-04-07

2009-04-09

2009-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2008-12-12

2009-01-07

2009-01-09

2009-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-09-26

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-06-27

2008-07-08

2008-07-10

2008-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-03-28

2008-04-08

2008-04-10

2008-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-12-11

2008-01-08

2008-01-10

2008-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2007-09-28

2007-10-05

2007-10-10

2007-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2007-06-29

2007-07-06

2007-07-10

2007-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2007-03-30

2007-04-05

2007-04-10

2007-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2006-12-15

2007-01-08

2007-01-10

2007-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2006-09-29

2006-10-05

2006-10-10

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2006-06-30

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

2006-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2006-03-31

2006-04-06

2006-04-10

2006-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2005-12-09

2006-01-06

2006-01-10

2006-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2005-09-30

2005-10-05

2005-10-10

2005-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2005-09-21

2005-10-05

2005-10-10

2005-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2005-06-30

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2005-06-24

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2005-03-16

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2005-03-11

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2004-12-20

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2004-12-10

2005-01-06

2005-01-10

2005-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2004-09-24

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2004-09-24

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2004-06-25

2004-07-07

2004-07-10

2004-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2004-06-23

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2004-03-26

2004-04-06

2004-04-10

2004-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2004-03-17

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2003-12-17

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2003-12-12

2004-01-07

2004-01-10

2004-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2825

2003-09-26

2003-10-08

2003-10-10

2003-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2003-09-15

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2825

2003-06-27

2003-07-08

2003-07-10

2003-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2003-06-11

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2825

2003-03-28

2003-04-08

2003-04-10

2003-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2003-03-17

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2002-12-18

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-02-03

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2002-12-13

2003-01-08

2003-01-10

2003-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2002-09-27

2002-10-08

2002-10-10

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2002-09-11

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2002-06-28

2002-07-08

2002-07-10

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2002-06-17

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2002-03-22

2002-04-08

2002-04-10

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2002-03-14

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2001-12-19

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2563

2001-12-14

2002-01-08

2002-01-10

2002-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2563

2001-09-28

2001-10-05

2001-10-10

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2001-09-21

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2563

2001-06-29

2001-07-06

2001-07-10

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2001-06-20

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2563

2001-03-30

2001-04-06

2001-04-10

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2001-03-21

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2000-12-20

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2538

2000-12-15

2001-01-08

2001-01-10

2001-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2538

Unknown

2000-10-05

2000-10-10

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-09-25

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2538

2000-06-30

2000-07-06

2000-07-10

2000-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-06-21

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2538

2000-03-31

2000-04-06

2000-04-10

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-03-14

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2438

1999-12-17

2000-01-06

2000-01-10

2000-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1999-12-15

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1999-09-20

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2438

1999-08-31

1999-09-07

1999-09-09

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2438

1999-06-25

1999-07-07

1999-07-10

1999-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1999-06-16

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2438

1999-03-26

1999-04-07

1999-04-10

1999-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

1999-03-17

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2338

1998-12-21

1999-01-06

1999-01-10

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

1998-12-16

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2338

1998-09-25

1998-10-07

1998-10-10

1998-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

1998-09-18

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2338

1998-06-26

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

1998-06-18

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

1998-03-18

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2338

1998-01-30

1998-04-07

1998-04-10

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2238

1997-12-19

1998-01-07

1998-01-10

1998-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-12-17

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2238

1997-09-26

1997-10-08

1997-10-10

1997-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-09-22

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2238

1997-06-27

1997-07-08

1997-07-10

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-06-18

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-03-19

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2238

1997-03-18

1997-03-25

1997-03-28

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1996-12-20

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1996-12-18

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1996-09-27

1996-10-08

1996-10-10

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1996-08-27

1996-09-10

1996-09-12

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1996-06-28

1996-07-08

1996-07-10

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1996-06-19

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1996-03-29

1996-04-08

1996-04-10

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1996-03-20

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1995-12-20

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2063

1995-12-15

1996-01-08

1996-01-10

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2063

1995-09-29

1995-10-05

1995-10-10

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1995-09-11

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2063

1995-07-03

1995-07-06

1995-07-10

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1995-06-21

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2063

1995-03-31

1995-04-04

1995-04-10

1995-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

T

Investor Resources

Learn more about AT&T on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

T

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Telecom Services Domestic

AT&T (T) is a holding company that providers telecommunication services worldwide. The company offers several services including wireless communications, local exchange services and long-distance services. AT&T sells both services and physical products which they have made available at their own stores, as well as third party distributors. The company was founded in 1983 with its former name of SBC Communications, and then changed the company name to AT&T in 2005. The company is based out of Dallas Texas.

