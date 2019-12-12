Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Select the one that best describes you

Your personalized experience is almost ready.

Join other Individual Investors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research. Join other Institutional Investors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research. Join other Financial Advisors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research.

Thank you!

Check your email and confirm your subscription to complete your personalized experience.

Thank you for your submission, we hope you enjoy your experience

Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

Featured Article

Most Popular Dividend Stocks
PTIZF
PMDKF
PBNNF
PTJSF
SSNLF
MSBHF
MZHOF
SMTUF
MBFJF
NTDMF
CMTDF
HACBF
DSECF
SKHSF
RGEDF
NGKSF
TOYOF
TMICF
FJTNF
KWHIF
RICOF
SGAMF
GTMEF
MWTCF
BCVMF
ABZPF
HKUOF
STAEF
RNFTF
HCHMF
NSTKF
SCVUF
IIJIF
MNBEF
MERVF
SPTJF
YAMCF
EXXAF
KUMBF
ELKEF
BPHLF
AGRPF
SMKUF
HOCPF
TBLMF
TVBCF
NDBKF
GPAEF
RCRRF
AFBOF
KCDMF
GGABF
SSDOF
MXCHF
SWDHF
YZCHF
CPKPF
BUGDF
SKLKF
CHBJF
HYSNF
COCSF
WHZT
LONKF
RBNTF
AYYLF
DIPGF
HLPPF
SGHIF
CRBJF
SWRBF
KBDCF
HNLGF
RELFF
CJRCF
BDOUF
CTRYF
COGQF
SGPPF
APTPF
NWSZF
KIKOF
CTPCF
MNHVF
SCHYF
BJCHF
PCRBF
WYNMF
CHKDJ
AXFOF
CBL-PR-D
LNGPF
SWPFF
LMPMF
SIOPF
CHKDP
CBL-PR-E
LMLB
LMLP
ISFFF

Popular Dividend Tools

Best Dividend Stocks

Our industry-leading Best Dividend Stocks list is comprised of the rock-solid dividend-payers that are poised to outperform today’s markets.

UNP Union Pacific
MSI Motorola Solutions Inc
CSCO Cisco Systems

High Yield Stocks

Dividend yield is one of the main factors to consider when investing in dividend-paying stocks, but watch out for 'dividend traps'.

HOCPF Hoya Corporation
TBLMF Tiger Brands Ltd
TVBCF Television Broadcasts Ltd.

Ex-Dividend Stocks

Anticipate dividend payouts. The following stocks are trading ex-dividend tomorrow.

AAP Advance Auto Parts
ADC Agree Realty Corp
AINV Apollo Investment Corporation

Monthly Dividend Stocks

Close to retirement? Are you focused on cash flow? Derive regular income from stocks that pay monthly dividends.

LMLB UBS AG London Branch - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 24/06/2044 USD 25 - Ser B
LMLP UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg WF MLP Ex-Engy ETN (LMLP)
AMJL Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index Exchange Traded Notes

DARS™ – Dividend Advantage Rating System

Our proprietary dividend stock rating system is called DARS™, or Dividend Advantage Rating System. We’ve used the DARS™ method to research, review, rate, and rank nearly 1,600 dividend-paying stocks. These proprietary dividend stock ratings are exclusively available to Dividend.com Premium members.

Latest Stories

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X