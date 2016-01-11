Nucor Corporation
Nucor Corporation
Compare NUE to Popular Dividend Stocks
NUE Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
NUE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
NUE Dividend Growth
4.06%
|
6.66%
|
8.09%
|
13.65%
|
1132.69%
|
1
Trade NUE using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading NUE’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading NUE's dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.11%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.33%
|1.7
Research
Dividend University
Dividend Policies Explained
Bob Ciura
|
Dividend investing is historically a win, but make sure you understand how your...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Iron Steel
Additional Links:
Nucor Corporation (NUE) is a maker of steel and steel products. The company operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. Its product offerings include sheet steel, bar steel, steel fasteners, wire and wire mesh, and ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The company is primarily a manufacturer of steel and steel product, but also acts as a scrap broker and processor. Nucor was founded in 1940 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
