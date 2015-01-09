Williams Sonoma
Compare WSM to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.23%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.58%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.55%
|48.37%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.25%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.25%
|54.25%
|10.73%
|9
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
WSM Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
WSM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
WSM Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
11.31%
|
28.08%
|
43.85%
|
289.58%
|
0%
|
7
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.34%
|1.7
Procter & Gamble and Lowe`s Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Aon Plc. Increases Dividend by 10%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout.
News
Lowe's Companies Inc. Leads 35 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Royal Bank Of Canada Leads 57 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Dividend University
The Best Luxury Goods Stocks: An Investor's Cheatsheet
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article offers a comprehensive look at dividend-paying luxury goods stocks.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Retail Discretionary
Additional Links:
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is a nationwide specialty retailer of high quality products for the home. These products are represented by eight distinct brands, including Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, PBteen, West Elm, Mark and Graham, Rejuvenation, and Williams-Sonoma Home. These products are marketed through 600 stores, seven mail order catalogs and six e-commerce websites. Williams-Sonoma is largely reliant on key third party agents and foreign vendors for merchandise, which can affect its operations and financial results. Williams-Sonoma has been paying dividends since 2006, and has increased them consecutively annually since then. Williams-Sonoma pays its dividends quarterly.
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$94.10
-$1.60
-1.672%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$1.00
-$0.50
-33.333%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$57.75
-$3.75
-6.098%
$3.07
$0.02
0.656%
$17.60
$2.40
15.789%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
