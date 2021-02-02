Dividend Investing Ideas Center
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, October 18. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, October 15.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|PG
|Procter & Gamble Co.
|346.00
|0.87
|10/21/2021
|2.42%
|-2.32%
|LOW
|Lowe`s Cos., Inc.
|147.00
|0.80
|10/19/2021
|1.48%
|-0.18%
|CVS
|CVS Health Corp.
|110.00
|0.50
|10/21/2021
|2.37%
|-5.18%
|CAT
|Caterpillar Inc.
|103.00
|1.11
|10/22/2021
|2.28%
|-19.30%
|ATLKY
|Atlas Copco AB - ADR - Class A
|76.20
|0.44
|10/22/2021
|1.37%
|-8.63%
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|64.20
|0.45
|10/20/2021
|2.35%
|-11.98%
|HSNGY
|Hang Seng Bank Ltd. - ADR
|35.60
|0.14
|10/19/2021
|3.07%
|-11.20%
|FAST
|Fastenal Co.
|30.80
|0.28
|10/25/2021
|2.01%
|-1.13%
|BAESY
|BAE Systems Plc - ADR
|26.40
|0.53
|10/21/2021
|3.23%
|-0.48%
|PKI
|Perkinelmer, Inc.
|18.80
|0.07
|10/21/2021
|0.17%
|-11.70%
|WSM
|Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|12.90
|0.71
|10/21/2021
|1.59%
|-10.90%
|PNR
|Pentair Plc
|11.60
|0.20
|10/21/2021
|1.11%
|-10.58%
|APA
|APA Corp.
|9.30
|0.06
|10/21/2021
|0.95%
|-1.00%
|OC
|Owens Corning
|9.24
|0.26
|10/21/2021
|1.14%
|-16.36%
|SMGZY
|Smiths Group Plc - ADR
|7.76
|0.36
|10/21/2021
|3.62%
|-16.67%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Company
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Market Cap
|PG
|Procter & Gamble Co.
|346.00
|3.48
|0.87
|10/21/2021
|2.42%
|-2.32%
|Lowest Market Cap
|CIWV
|Citizens Financial Corp.
|0.004
|0.68
|0.17
|10/21/2021
|3.69%
|-4.21%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Dividend Yield
|DX
|Dynex Capital, Inc.
|0.62
|1.56
|0.13
|10/21/2021
|8.72%
|-12.77%
|Lowest Dividend Yield
|SM
|SM Energy Co.
|3.55
|0.02
|0.01
|10/22/2021
|0.07%
|-7.67%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest % Off 52-Week High
|REPX
|Riley Exploration Permian Inc.
|0.50
|1.24
|0.31
|10/20/2021
|4.69%
|-66.98%
|Lowest % Off 52-Week High
|QNTO
|Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc.
|0.04
|0.44
|0.11
|10/22/2021
|2.38%
|0.00%
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
