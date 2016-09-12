CVS Health Corporation
CVS Health Corporation
Compare CVS to Popular Dividend Stocks
Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
CVS Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
CVS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
CVS Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
17.65%
|
81.82%
|
555.74%
|
1639.13%
|
1
Trade CVS using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading CVS’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading CVS’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Health Care
Industry: Health Care Facilities Services
Additional Links:
CVS Caremark Corporation (CVS) provides pharmacy health care services in the United States. It is the largest provider of prescriptions and related health care services in the nation. The company fills or manages more than 1 billion prescriptions annually. The Company operates in three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail Pharmacy and Corporate. The company has businesses in its CVS pharmacy stores; its pharmacy benefit management, mail order and specialty pharmacy division, Caremark Pharmacy Services; its retail-based health clinic subsidiary, MinuteClinic; and its online pharmacy, CVS.com. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. CVS is largely affected by the insurance industry, as most consumers are reliant on employer or private insurance plans to pay for pharmaceutical drugs. CVS has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2004. CVS pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$12.29
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$2.89
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$0.30
$0.30
-42.308%
$18.38
$0.07
0.382%
$0.56
$0.08
16.667%
$0.56
$0.08
16.667%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
