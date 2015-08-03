Starbucks
Compare SBUX to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
SBUX Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SBUX Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SBUX Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
12.88%
|
75.29%
|
170.91%
|
0%
|
0%
|
9
News & Research
News
News
A Word of Caution About Discretionary Stocks
Aaron Levitt
|
For investors, the time to take a break on the discretionary sector could...
News
The Market Wrap for July 31: The End of Another Volatile Month
Aaron Levitt
|
All in all, stocks continued to ebb and flow throughout the week.
News
The Market Wrap for May 8: Chinese Trade Tensions Resurface
Aaron Levitt
|
This week traders seemed hopeful that the damage done from the virus will...
News
Pfizer, Walmart and Intel Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Understanding the Global Industry Classification System (GICS)
Sam Bourgi
|
For the past two decades, the Global Industry Classification System (GICS) has been...
Trump's Victory
How Will Consumer Stocks Be Affected by Donald Trump's Win?
Aaron Levitt
|
How will consumer stocks be affected by Donald Trump's win?
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
10 Companies That Are Likely to Be Dividend Aristocrats by 2050
Bob Ciura
|
10 Companies That Are Likely to Be Dividend Aristocrats by 2050
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Is Caffeine Your Vitamin? Dividends From Your Daily Addiction
Calder Lamb
|
How investors can take advantage of the world's coffee addiction.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Gaming Lodging Restaurants
Additional Links:
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is an American global coffee company, and the largest in the world. SBUX, which is located in over 60 countries, sells various products including coffee drinks, coffee beans, salads, hot and cold sandwiches, sweet pastries, snacks, and items such as mugs and tumblers. Starbucks was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, WA. Starbucks is largely affected by commodity prices, particularly coffee beans. Starbucks also faces a risk of market saturation, particularly in the United States. Starbucks operates internationally and constantly seeks new markets for growth. Starbucks established its dividend in 2010 and has been increasing it consistently annually since then.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$15.75
$0.75
5.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$31.21
-$2.95
-8.636%
$0.23
$0.13
130.000%
$2.26
$0.09
4.147%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$2.65
$0.05
1.923%
$16.88
$0.50
3.053%
$0.15
$0.15
25.000%
$22.98
-$0.08
-0.347%
