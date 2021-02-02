Bank of America (BAC) has taken first place in the list this week, seeing its viewership advance by 43%.

Bank of America, along with a host of other U.S. banks, has increased its quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.21 per share and an annual dividend of $0.84 after the bank passed a stress test conducted by the Federal Reserve. Other banks that will increase their disbursements to shareholders include Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS) and JP Morgan Chase (JPM).

Following the financial crisis in 2008, all large U.S. banks were forced by regulators to raise their capital buffers in order to avoid another government bailout. That meant there was a limit to how much money the banks could return to shareholders. After decades of building its capital position, Bank of America is healthy enough to withstand another financial shock, and as a result the Fed decided it can use some of its capital to reward shareholders.

Bank of America’s dividend yield will increase to an annual 2% from around 1.7% now. Bank of America has been one of the best performers in the banking sector over the past five years, with its stock gaining 212% versus 95% for the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index.