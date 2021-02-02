Realty Income (O) has taken first place in the list with an advance in viewership of 45%. Realty Income has attracted readership because the real estate sector has been outperforming the broad market in recent weeks; it also has a strong business model, and a relatively safe and rich dividend. O recently reached a merger agreement with fellow real estate company Vereit Inc. (VER).

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share, amounting to a yield of 4.14%. The company has been hiking its dividend for 27 years in a row.

The company’s portfolio of real estate assets is diversified across a range of industries, including convenience stores, health and fitness, and drug stores. Aside from convenience stores, no industry makes up more than 10% of the company’s portfolio. This diversification means the company faces low risks when certain industries face rough times, like movie theatres currently.

Just a few months ago, Realty Income acquired VEREIT in an all-stock transaction that will result in a company with a combined enterprise value of $50 billion. The new company is expected to spin off all office-related assets. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Realty Income shares are up by 13.7% over the past year. With inflation picking up, investors are searching for protection from possible interest rate rises and plowing money into real estate equities. Given that Realty Income has a diversified portfolio and a strong balance sheet, the company’s gains could continue.