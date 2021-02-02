Pipeline operator Enbridge (ENB) has taken the first spot in the list with an advance in viewership of 24%. Enbridge has been trending for a few weeks now, partly thanks to its ongoing dispute with the Michigan State’s authorities, who have ordered the closure of a line, although the company said it will not obey the directive until ordered by a court.

These past two weeks, Enbridge trended for different reasons. According to media reports, the company is considering mounting a bid for Brazil’s largest natural gas pipeline. Enbridge, along with buyout shop EIG Global Energy Partners and Belgian pipeline operator Fluxys, submitted offers for stakes in the TBG and TSB pipeline, which are nearly 2,600 kilometers long. Enbridge and its partners advanced the bids after Petrobras put the stakes up for sale.

At the same time, Enbridge, which moves around 25% of oil and 20% of natural gas in North America, announced on June 7 that it is selling its interest in Noverco, an energy company based in Quebec, Canada. For its 38.9% stake in Noverco, Enbridge will receive $1.14 billion from Trencap.

Enbridge pays an annual dividend of $2.57 per share, representing a yield of 6.65%. Shares in Enbridge are up by 17% so far this year.