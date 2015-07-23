Pfizer
Pfizer
PFE Payout Estimates
PFE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
PFE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
PFE Dividend Growth
Is trading PFE’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Company Profile
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Health Care
Industry: Biotech Pharma
Additional Links:
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a research-based, global biopharmaceutical company. The company operates in five segments: Primary Care; Specialty Care and Oncology; Established Products and Emerging Markets; Animal Health and Consumer Healthcare, and Nutrition. The company offers several types of products, including human and animal biologic and small molecule medicines and vaccines, as well as nutritional products and consumer healthcare products. PFE was founded in 1942, and is based in New York. In May 2014, Pfizer put in a bid of $117 billion for AstraZeneca, its competitor, that was rejected. Pfizer's sales and stock price are affected by industry-specific factors such as generic drugs, intellectual property rights, and regulatory pressures. As well, as Pfizer has multiple international operations, significant portions of Pfizer's revenues are affected by foreign exchange rates. Pfizer's dividend was cut in 2009, but has increased annually since then. Pfizer has been paying dividends since 1980 and has not missed one since then.
