Telecommunications giant Verizon (VZ) has taken the first spot in the list with an advance in viewership of 11%. Verizon was in the news after it recently shed its media unit that contained AOL and Yahoo! to focus on investments in network infrastructure as the 5G race is heating up.

Verizon sold 90% of the unit, bringing in $7 billion in revenues (or 5% of total) for $4.25 billion in cash to private equity firm Apollo Global Management. The price tag was half of what Verizon paid when it acquired the companies. Verizon bought AOL for $4.4 billion in 2015 and Yahoo! for $4.5 billion in 2017.

Venturing into the media has not delivered Verizon the promised benefits and it is now exiting as it needs to spend more capital on its core network infrastructure business. The company’s shares are largely flat over the past 12 months, although the stock is undervalued at a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3.

The benefits of the divestment might surface over the long term, as this allows management to improve focus on wireless and 5G.

Verizon pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share, amounting to a dividend yield of 4.39%.