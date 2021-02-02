Pharma giant Pfizer(PFE) has taken the first position in the list, seeing its viewership rise by 29%. Pfizer trended second two weeks ago after IBM.

The company has received another batch of positive news recently, after the Food and Drug Administration approved its COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents from ages 12 to 15. Pfizer’s Phase 3 trial in this category of patients showed 100% efficacy. Another trial is currently being conducted to test the safety and efficacy in patients aged 6 months to 11 years.

The sales of COVID-19 vaccines are already visible on the company’s bottom line. In the first quarter of the year, Pfizer revenues advanced by 21% to $14.6 billion year-over-year. At the same time, net income surged by 43% to $4.9 billion.

Shares in Pfizer have jumped by 6% over the past 30 days, extending 12-month gains to more than 11%. Despite the boon from a highly successful vaccine, Pfizer has underperformed the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index over the past five years. Pfizer is up by 25%, while the index rose by 74% during the period.

Pfizer pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share, equal to a yield of nearly 4%.