IBM (IBM) has taken the first spot in the list with an increase in viewership of 32%. IBM’s shares have gained more than 5% over the past two weeks, as the company delivered a strong set of results, pleasantly surprising analysts.

Revenues for the first quarter increased 1% to $17.7 billion compared to the same period last year, above analysts’ expectations of $17.4 billion. What is more, the results were largely due to strong sales of cloud products, which jumped 21% to $6.5 billion. Meanwhile, the company’s profit came in at $1.6 billion, or $1.77 per share.

IBM has been experiencing a slow decline over the last five years. Revenues have fallen from an annual $80 billion in 2016 to $73.6 billion in 2020, despite the company’s strong cloud adoption. Falling revenues from the legacy business have largely failed to offset rising sales from cloud.

However, this quarter has given investors hope that IBM is turning a corner. The following quarters will be crucial for the company and its investors. To change the perception of it as a struggling behemoth, IBM will have to continue to surprise to the upside.

IBM pays out an annual dividend of $6.52 per share, amounting to an yield of 4.61%. IBM has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.