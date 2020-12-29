AbbVie (ABBV) has seen its viewership increase by 27% these past two weeks, taking the top spot in the list. AbbVie, which pays an annualized dividend of $5.20 per share or a yield of 5.20%, has underperformed the broad market, along with the entire biotechnology sector. AbbVie shares are up 2.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500 index rose by 11.6%.

Partly, the underperformance could be explained by the Food and Drug Administration’s delays in allowing drugs to market. AbbVie’s already approved drug Rinvoq received a blow after the FDA requested another review. This FDA decision comes shortly after other drug applications failed to pass, raising worries over whether the FDA has become more stringent in its reviews.

AbbVie hopes to reach peak sales of around $8 billion for Rinvoq, which aims to treat active psoriatic arthritis in adult patients. However, if the treatment gets a strict warning label, AbbVie’s ability to reach these sales targets might prove elusive.

AbbVie sales increased by 37.6% in 2020 to more than $45 billion, on the back of the mega-acquisition of Allergan. However, net income declined by 42% to $4.6 billion.

AbbVie pays out 42% of its earnings to shareholders. The current weakness in the stock price could be a good entry opportunity for dividend investors, especially if the FDA relaxes the approval process.