Dividend.com analyzes the search patterns of our visitors each week. By sharing these trends with our readers, we hope to provide insights into what the financial world is concerned about and how to position your portfolio.

Energy companies have again made it to the top of the list, as a recovery in oil prices has kept readers curious about their performance. British oil and gas giant BP has taken the first spot in the list, as the company is facing pressure from an activist shareholder to set climate targets. Oil and gas pipeline operator Energy Transfer is second in the list, thanks in part to a strong recovery in the stock and good dividend yield. Invesco Mortgage Capital is third, as the real estate investment firm’s stock has failed to recover since it was hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Tobacco group Altria closes the list.

Don’t forget to read our previous edition of trends here.