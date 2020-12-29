Exxon Mobil (XOM) has taken the first place in the list this week with a rise in viewership of 13%. The oil major has been caught in the news lately, as its strategy of doubling down on oil exploration at a time when peers are moving towards cleaner alternatives to get rewarded with higher stock multiples.

Exxon has come under fire from a host of shareholders, with recently founded ESG activist hedge fund Engine No.1 nominating candidates to the board and pushing for a revamped strategy focused around carbon emissions reduction and increased emissions disclosure. Under pressure, Exxon moved quickly to add two new board members, including Jeffrey Ubben, the founder of Inclusive Capital Partners who is looking to raise $8 billion for an ESG investment strategy.

However, Exxon’s move has failed to soothe Engine No. 1, and the oil major is likely to face a showdown at the next annual meeting.

Shares in Exxon have risen by 45% since the start of the year, giving the company a market capitalization of $255 billion. The strong performance was partly due to the activist campaign, a commitment from the company that it would address its strategy, and a strong recovery in the oil price. Competitors Chevron (CVX), BP (BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-B) posted gains between 21% and 30% during the same period. However, Exxon still underperformed all these three peers over the past five years.

Exxon pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share, representing a yield of 5.7%.