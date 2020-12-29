Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) has trended first this week, as the company released a set of disappointing results, although guidance showed a strong recovery might take place this year. Magellan has seen its traffic advance by 48% this week.

Magellan pays a rich dividend of $4.11 per share, which yields 9.6% annually. Trading at around $42 per share, Magellan’s stock remains below the levels before the March 2020 sell-off when it was trading north of $63 per share. Despite seeing revenues drop continuously since the second quarter, Magellan has resisted cutting shareholder payouts.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Magellan reported revenues of $586 million, down from $740 million in the same period a year ago, and $598 million in the third quarter. The drop was due to lower volumes shipped through its pipelines as demand for fuel declined following broad stay-at-home orders from the government. While some areas recovered, demand for aviation fuel and gasoline remained subdued, Magellan management explained. For the full year, Magellan’s revenues declined by 11% to $2.43 billion, while its net income was down by 20% to $816 million.

Magellan hopes 2021 will bring better days. It forecasted an increase of 13% in product shipments, largely thanks to higher gasoline and aviation fuel demand.