U.K.-based pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has secured the first spot in the list this week with a 45% increase in viewership.

GlaxoSmithKline has experienced a pretty weak year in terms of revenue growth as the company’s key vaccine Shingrix has seen lower sales volumes as patients and doctors prioritized COVID-19 care. Although GlaxoSmithKline is focused on vaccines and antibiotics, the company has failed to develop a COVID-19 jab itself and take advantage of the huge global demand. A collaboration with France’s Sanofi has so far failed to produce results, and the company now expects the vaccine to be ready by the end of the year, compared to mid-2021 previously thought.

GlaxoSmithKline also revealed a disappointing earnings report and guidance for 2021. The company expects profits to fall between mid and high single digits, triggering a wave of analyst downgrades and worries that the dividend might be at risk.

GlaxoSmithKline pays a forward annualized dividend of $2.51 per share, representing a yield of over 7%. With a payout ratio of nearly 90%, the company runs into the risk of reducing its dividend if earnings drop significantly.

Shares in GlaxoSmithKline are down by nearly 8% since the start of the year and by 23% over the past 12 months.