MPLX (MPLX) has taken the first position in the list this week, with a rise in viewership of 136%. MPLX is attractive for investors due to its high dividend yield of 11.8% as of February 1. However, with a payout ratio of more than 100%, the dividend might be at risk for a reduction.

MPLX is a master limited partnership spun off from Marathon Petroleum around eight years ago that owns and operates midstream energy and infrastructure assets like pipelines, terminals, refinery tanks, and docks, among others. As the oil sector has suffered from the low demand created by the coronavirus pandemic, MPLX’s revenues and cash flows have taken a hit, although not as big as feared.

The company posted two consecutive quarters of losses through March, but profitability strongly rebounded to $648 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $665 million in the third quarter. MPLX’s long-term debt increased in the September quarter to $20 billion from around $19.2 billion in the same period last year.

If the COVID-19 pandemic fades away, demand for oil is likely to increase, thus putting MPLX on a stronger financial footing. However, any further destabilization in the sector is likely to put the dividend at risk.