Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) has taken the first position on the list this week, with an increase in viewership of 43%. Taiwan Semiconductor, a leading manufacturer of chips based on designs from companies like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Nvidia (NVDA), has benefited from the multi-year boom in semiconductors. Its stock has surged by more than 80% over the past 12 months alone, extending a five-year rally to 338%.

Demand for computing power has been accelerating in recent years as a growing number of industries – including automobiles, cloud storage and mobile phones – binge on it. On top of that, a further boost was delivered by the ongoing struggle of Intel (INTC), a leading integrated semiconductor company that has had issues with its manufacturing process of the latest generation chips.

Indeed, in an apparent move that it is throwing in the towel, Intel is now considering outsourcing the manufacturing of its latest generation chips to Taiwan Semiconductor, which should provide another boost to the company.

Taiwan Semiconductor just recently posted a set of strong results for the three months ending December, with profits rising by 23% to $5.1 billion compared to the same period a year ago. The company said it expects results to continue to improve over the next quarters.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s dividend yields a modest 1.4%, with the company paying shareholders around 45% of its earnings.