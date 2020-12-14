Cisco Systems (CSCO) is second in the list over these past two weeks with an advance in viewership of 28%. Cisco has faced mixed fortunes over the past year. Its shares have fared relatively well during the pandemic sell-off in March 2020, but it recovered quickly.

However, as the company’s results continued to disappoint, Cisco stock started to fall again in August, and at the end of October came within a whisker of hitting the pandemic lows. With a payout of around 45%, Cisco’s dividend yields 3.2%. Cisco also gravely underperformed its technology peers, as it failed to extract the benefits from the coronavirus pandemic.

One reason for the underperformance is that Cisco still relies on legacy hardware sales, which have taken a huge blow after the COVID-19 pandemic forced companies to slash IT budgets and employees worked from home. The company is still in transition to new software and the cloud, and its Webex teleconferencing tool experienced a boost in the stay-at-home economy, but not enough for the stock price to perform well. Webex’s rival, Zoom Video Communications, has seen its stock surge over 400% the past year.

As a result of the poor performance, Cisco is now restructuring its operations. Management decided to draw the curtain on its initiative for smart cities named Kinetic for Cities. Cisco acquired privately-held Jasper Technologies in 2016 to help it speed up its smart city offering, but is now pulling the plug as it wants to become more focused on its evolving market needs and customer requirements.