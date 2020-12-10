Telecommunications company AT&T (T) is the most popular stock this year. The company has undergone massive changes following pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, which is believed to have exited the stock.

The company’s long-time CEO Randall Stephenson resigned in the spring of this year and was replaced by John Stankey, who had previously served as chief operating officer. Stankey was meant to continue Stephenson’s strategy of creating a modern media and telecom company.

However, in 2020, AT&T was forced to temper its ambitions. The company is now trying to undo the 2015 acquisition of DirecTV for $67 billion and put the division up for sale to reduce its debt. It is likely to receive something in the region of $15 billion, as the broadcast satellite service provider has seen a massive decline in subscribers since it was acquired.

At the same time, the acquisition of Time Warner for $108 billion in 2018 does not seem very inspiring. The WarnerMedia division has suffered from the coronavirus pandemic, while its promising streaming service HBO Max is falling behind competitors like Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS).

As a result of its indebtedness and unclear strategy, AT&T shares have continued to suffer. This year, the stock has lost 21%, underperforming more focused rival Verizon Communications (VZ), which saw its stock lose 2.5% during the same period. On the contrary, the S&P 500 Index has gained 14% this year.

