Costco Wholesale (COST) has taken the first position on the list this week, with a rise in viewership of 42%. This is unsurprising, as the wholesaler recently announced a monster special dividend thanks to strong sales and financial results.

On November 16, Costco declared a special dividend of $10 per share, or a total of $4.4 billion, to shareholders of record as of December 2, payable on December 11. Costco, which has 802 warehouses in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., among other countries, said it can afford to pay the dividend thanks to its strong balance sheet while “preserving financial and operational flexibility.” This is on top of the company’s regular dividend of $2.75, which yields 0.71%.

Costco has seen its sales surge recently as the coronavirus pandemic boosted demand for food and other daily necessities. For the month of October, comparable sales advanced by 14.4%, comfortably beating expectations of 10.5%. Sales increased by 13.6% in the U.S., and 19% internationally. At the same time, online sales surged by a whopping 91% as customers avoided heading out to stores in person.

Shares in Costco are up nearly 35% this year, beating Walmart (WMT) by around five percentage points and the S&P 500 by 22 percentage points, as of November 30 close. However, Costco underperformed rival Target (TGT) by nine percentage points.