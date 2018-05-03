Wells Fargo
Compare WFC to Popular Financials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
BNDX | ETF |
$58.25
+0.02%
$156.82 B
3.31%
$0.55
3.08%
0.08%
VMBS | ETF |
$54.16
+0.15%
$13.04 B
2.72%
$0.82
1.75%
0.05%
WFC Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
WFC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
WFC Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
17.07%
|
26.73%
|
42.22%
|
291.84%
|
389.17%
|
0
Trade WFC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading WFC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading WFC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Trending: Apple Sells off ahead of 5G iPhone Release
Iuri Struta
|
With stock markets in retreat from record highs, some of the technology darlings...
News
Are Bank Dividends Safe?
Aaron Levitt
|
When mega-bank Wells Fargo recently cut its dividend, bank investors were certainly put...
News
The Market Wrap for July 17: Continued Volatility as Earnings Season Starts
Aaron Levitt
|
All in all, the week continued the volatile pattern we’ve seen since the...
News
Pfizer, Walmart and Intel Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividend History of the Financials Sector
Sam Bourgi
|
When it comes to investing in stocks, no sector quite compares to financials.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Understanding the Global Industry Classification System (GICS)
Sam Bourgi
|
For the past two decades, the Global Industry Classification System (GICS) has been...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Top Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio
Sam Bourgi
|
When it comes to value investing, no investor compares to Warren Buffett. For...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
10 Companies That Have All American Earnings
Sam Bourgi
|
The U.S. recovery engine has been humming along for the better part of...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
Wells Fargo Corporation (WFC) is an American multinational banking and financial services company founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. It is one of the Big Four banks in the U.S., along with JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, and Bank of America. It operates in three business segments: Commercial Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth, Brokerage, and Retirement. Some of the services provided are retail, commercial and corporate banking through banking stores and offices, the Internet and other distribution channels to individuals, businesses and institutions. WFC may be affected by interest rate risk, along with risk related to servicing of loans. WFC has been paying a dividend since 1993, and has generally increased it every year. WFC’s dividend faced a cut after the financial crisis, but has since been increasing since 2012. WFC pays its dividend every quarter.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$11.60
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
-$0.02
-66.667%
$12.25
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.32
-$0.01
-3.030%
$11.89
$11.89
0.000%
$10.45
$0.18
1.753%
$11.73
-$0.38
-3.138%
$3.16
$3.16
7.119%
$8.52
$0.10
1.188%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
WFC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover