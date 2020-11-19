Pfizer (PFE) has seen its viewership advance 76% over the past two weeks, for obvious reasons. Together with BioNTech, the pharmaceutical giant developed the world’s first vaccine that was 90% effective, triggering a rally in its stock price as well as other stocks hit by the coronavirus pandemic, ranging from real estate to airlines.

The Pfizer rally has not lasted long, however, partly because Moderna shortly unveiled an apparently better vaccine, which is 95% effective, lasts longer, and can be kept at a higher temperature. Given that the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at a much lower temperature, it could run into transportation problems, potentially increasing its price dramatically. Moderna’s vaccine is said to remain stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for 30 days, making it a better candidate for mass use.

Pfizer has already initiated a trial program for the coronavirus vaccine in several states, including Rhode Island, Texas, and New Mexico. The company hopes the delivery model it will develop in these four states will serve as a role model for countries around the world.

Shares in Pfizer are down 5% over the past 30 days, bringing year-to-date losses to 8%. Pfizer pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per year, amounting to a yield of 3.9%.