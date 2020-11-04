Intel (INTC) has taken second place in the list this week with an advance in traffic of 41%. Intel has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The microchip giant recently revealed another batch of weak results while failing to give a concrete plan to fix issues with its next-generation 7 nm production process, which has been pushed to 2022.

Intel executives said they would unveil a plan in around three months’ time, which will include a decision on whether to take the extraordinary step of outsourcing the production of 7 nm chips, like other chipmakers, including arch-rival AMD.

Intel earnings for the third quarter still beat expectations. Third-quarter net income was $4.3 billion, or $1.02 per share. Adjusted earnings, which strips out the effect of acquisitions and other factors, came in at $1.11 per share versus forecasts of $1.10 per share. Revenue of $18.3 billion fell from $19.2 billion a year ago but was still above analysts’ forecasts of $18.22 billion.

The beat has failed to soothe investors. Intel shares have dropped 15% over the past 30 days, falling for the first time below the level it reached in March during the broad market selloff. So far this year, Intel shares have fallen 25%, underperforming both iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, which is up 22%, and AMD, which advanced 62%.

Intel pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share, amounting to a dividend yield of nearly 3%. Its payout ratio is around 27%.