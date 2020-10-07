Exxon Mobil (XOM) has taken the second spot in the list this week, as the oil major is set to post another loss in the next quarter due to weak oil prices.

To be clear, Exxon’s results will be helped by a recovery in oil prices but not enough to avoid a third consecutive quarterly loss, which would be the first time in at least 36 years. The company estimated that its per-share earnings could be between negative 67 cents per share and positive 3 cents per share. Analysts expected a loss of one cent per share.

Exxon’s strategy is to double down on oil and gas production at a time when other oil majors such as BP (BP) and Royal Dutch Shell are moving toward renewable energy to cut emissions. Exxon’s move has backfired, as investors avoid carbon emitters and the coronavirus pandemic has put pressure in the short term.

Shares in Exxon have declined more than 50% since the start of the year, and the $141 billion market capitalization company was removed from the S&P 500 after 92 years. Exxon still pays a $3.43 per share dividend, yielding a whopping 10%, in a signal that investors believe it is unsustainable. The company is currently relying on debt to pay out shareholders, and if its performance does not turn around, the dividend will most likely be cut.