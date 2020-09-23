Realty Income (O) is first in the list this week with a rise in viewership of 30%. Realty Income has seen an improvement in rent collections for August and slightly increased its monthly dividend by 0.2% to $0.234 per share. This amounts to a forward yield of 4.6%.

Realty Income is renting out properties to America’s largest food and drug retailers, as well as cinemas. Among its top 20 tenants are Walgreens, 7-Eleven, Dollar General and FedEx. Most of these companies did not suffer from the coronavirus pandemic as their businesses were deemed essential and stayed open. However, other tenants include LifeTime Fitness, Regal Cinemas, and LA Fitness, which collectively are responsible for more than 8% of the business. Rent collection from these embattled tenants has suffered – cinemas and fitness clients represent the bulk of uncollected income in August – but not to the extent to put the company in danger.

To boost liquidity, the $20 billion market-capitalization REIT recently said it may raise $1 billion by issuing commercial paper notes, with the proceeds used for general corporate purposes.

For the month ended August 31, Realty Income collected 93.5% of the rent, up from 92.3% in the prior month, and 87.8% in June. The stock has recovered some of the losses it incurred during the March selloff, but the stock remains down 17% year-to-date. It has declined more than 7% over the past five days, together with the broad market.