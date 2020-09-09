Apple (AAPL) has taken the first spot in the list this week, with a 58% increase in traffic, as the company’s stock experienced a sell-off just ahead of its much-awaited release of the iPhone 12, the first to have 5G technology embedded.

Apple, which pays a meager annual dividend of $0.76 per share or 0.6% yield, saw its stock shed $10 per share last Thursday. The sell-off came shortly after it reached a record high of $134 per share on September 1. However, despite the fall in its stock price, Apple retained its crown as the most valuable company in the world with a capitalization of more than $2 trillion. The stock is still north of 60% for the year, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.

What helped Apple’s rally was a 4-to-1 stock split, which allowed retail investors on the Robinhood application to load up on the stock. Meanwhile, expectations of a new iPhone boosted sentiment. Indeed, reports suggested that Apple ordered its suppliers to manufacture at least 75 million iPhones, as it expects high demand. Apple expects to ship around 80 million handsets this year.

Apple will release four new versions of the iPhone, two basic models and two high-end models, and all of them will have OLED screens. The display sizes will range from 5.4 to 6.7 inches.

The design of the new models was finished well before the COVID-19 pandemic, but production had been delayed by several weeks. It was initially believed that the presentation of the new products will take place in September, but the event was delayed until later this year.