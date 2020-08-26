Cisco Systems (CSCO) has taken the second spot in the list with a 25% advance in viewership. Cisco has trended in part due to its stock’s poor performance and weak guidance for the current quarter, even as other technology giants have been recovering strongly. Indeed, Cisco stock has lost 12.3% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is up by more than 5%.

For the fourth fiscal quarter, Cisco said its revenues declined by 9% to $12.2 billion, still higher than analysts’ estimates. Meanwhile, profits came in at 80 cents per share, down 4% from a year ago but higher than Wall Street’s forecast of 74 cents. However, investors were disappointed to hear that Cisco expects another revenue decline of 9% in the current quarter ending October, as well as profits of 69 to 71 cents a share, well below expectations of 76 cents.

The announced retirement of Chief Financial Officer Kelly Kramer has further dented investor sentiment. Cisco is largely dragged down by its legacy enterprise hardware business, where revenues are continually falling year-over-year. The bright spot has been its services business, including video conferencing tool Webex, a competitor of Zoom Communications, a market darling in the current coronavirus pandemic. However, the growth in the services has failed to offset revenue falls in hardware.

Cisco has received some heat from analysts for failing to restructure its business completely by focusing more on enterprise software. Around 60% of the revenues still come from the legacy hardware business, including its switches and routers, which are down 80% from 15 years ago.