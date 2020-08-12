Oil major BP (BP) has just announced a bold strategic move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, in a harbinger of the end of the oil era. As such, BP has seen its viewership climb by 55%, not far off from Euronav’s numbers.

BP said it would increase its investments in renewable energy ten-fold over the next decade to $5 billion, while its production of oil and gas is expected to drop by 40%. However, over the next five years, a major part of BP’s investments will still be in the traditional oil and gas sector.

Among others, BP will make major investments in bioenergy, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage, while targeting an increase in electric-vehicle charging points from 7,500 to 70,000. At the same time, BP will sell its oil and gas refining portfolio, aiming to raise $25 billion in capital over the next 5 years.

The strategy update overshadowed an otherwise extremely downbeat quarter. BP reported a loss of $16.8 billion due to a writedown of certain assets as it lowered its forecasts for future oil prices. The company slashed its dividend by 50% to $0.31 per share, although the cut was expected and it was smaller than rival Shell’s. The next dividend is payable on September 25 to shareholders of record on August 14.