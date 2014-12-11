Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

BP PLC

Stock

BP

Price as of:

$37.7 +0.05 +0.13%

Industry

Major Integrated Oil And Gas

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Major Integrated Oil And Gas /

BP PLC (BP)

BP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.48%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.44

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

83.66%

EPS $2.92

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BP DARS™ Rating

BP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$37.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,114,329

Open Price

$37.74

Day's Range

$37.57 - $37.82

Previous Close

$37.65

52 week low / high

$35.73 - $45.38

Percent off 52 week high

-16.92%

BP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.61

2019-08-08

$0.61

2019-05-09

$0.61

2019-02-14

$0.61

2018-11-08

$0.61

2018-08-09

$0.61

2018-05-10

$0.595

2018-02-15

$0.595

2017-11-09

$0.595

2017-08-09

$0.595

2017-05-10

$0.595

2017-02-15

$0.595

2016-11-08

$0.595

2016-08-03

$0.595

2016-05-04

$0.595

2016-02-10

$0.595

2015-11-04

$0.595

2015-08-05

$0.595

2015-05-06

$0.595

2015-02-11

$0.6

2014-11-05

$0.6

2014-08-06

$0.585

2014-05-07

$0.585

2014-02-12

$0.57

2013-11-06

$0.57

2013-08-07

$0.54

2013-05-08

$0.54

2013-02-13

$0.54

2012-11-07

$0.54

2012-08-08

$0.48

2012-05-09

$0.48

2012-02-15

$0.48

2011-11-02

$0.42

2011-08-03

$0.42

2011-05-11

$0.42

2011-02-09

$0.42

2010-02-17

$0.84

2009-11-10

$0.84

2009-08-12

$0.84

2009-05-13

$0.84

2009-02-18

$0.84

2008-11-12

$0.84

2008-08-13

$0.84

2008-05-14

$0.8115

2008-02-20

$0.8115

2007-11-07

$0.6495

2007-08-08

$0.6495

2007-05-09

$0.6195

2007-02-21

$0.6195

2006-11-08

$0.5895

2006-08-09

$0.5895

2006-05-10

$0.5625

2006-02-22

$0.5625

2005-11-08

$0.5355

2005-08-10

$0.5355

2005-05-11

$0.51

2005-02-16

$0.51

2004-11-09

$0.426

2004-08-11

$0.426

2004-05-12

$0.405

2004-02-18

$0.405

2003-11-12

$0.39

2003-08-13

$0.39

2003-05-14

$0.375

2003-02-26

$0.375

2002-11-13

$0.36

2002-08-14

$0.36

2002-05-15

$0.345

2002-02-20

$0.345

2001-11-14

$0.33

2001-08-15

$0.33

2001-05-16

$0.315

2001-02-21

$0.315

2000-11-15

$0.315

2000-08-16

$0.3

2000-05-17

$0.3

2000-02-23

$0.3

1999-11-17

$0.3

1999-08-18

$0.3

1999-05-19

$0.3

1999-03-03

$0.3

1998-11-10

$0.319

1998-08-12

$0.311

1998-05-13

$0.3055

1998-02-18

$0.2995

1997-11-12

$0.294

1997-08-13

$0.286

1997-05-14

$0.5415

1997-02-19

$0.54655

1996-11-15

$0.524875

1996-08-16

$0.492

1996-05-17

$0.407

1996-02-23

$0.415

1995-11-17

$0.403

1995-08-18

$0.409

1995-05-26

$0.306

1995-03-03

$0.299

1994-11-17

$0.26

1994-08-19

$0.245

1994-05-23

$0.239

1994-02-18

$0.1955

1993-11-19

$0.198

1993-08-23

$0.201

1993-05-24

$0.21

1993-02-22

$0.191

1992-11-20

$0.222

BP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BP Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

BP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.83%

1.24%

1years

BP

News
BP

Research
BP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

1992

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6100

Unknown

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

Unknown

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

Unknown

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

Unknown

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

Unknown

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

Unknown

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

Unknown

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

Unknown

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

Unknown

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

Unknown

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

Unknown

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

Unknown

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

Unknown

2016-11-08

2016-11-11

2016-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

Unknown

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

Unknown

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

Unknown

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

Unknown

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

Unknown

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

Unknown

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

Unknown

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

Unknown

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

Unknown

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

Unknown

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

Unknown

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

Unknown

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

Unknown

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

Unknown

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

Unknown

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

Unknown

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

Unknown

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

Unknown

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

Unknown

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

Unknown

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2011-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

Unknown

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

Unknown

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

Unknown

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8115

Unknown

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8115

Unknown

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6495

Unknown

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6495

Unknown

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6195

Unknown

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6195

Unknown

2007-02-21

2007-02-23

2007-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5895

Unknown

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5895

Unknown

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5625

Unknown

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5625

Unknown

2006-02-22

2006-02-24

2006-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5355

Unknown

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5355

Unknown

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

Unknown

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

Unknown

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4260

Unknown

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4260

Unknown

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

Unknown

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

Unknown

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

Unknown

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

Unknown

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

Unknown

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

Unknown

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

Unknown

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

Unknown

2002-02-20

2002-02-22

2002-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

Unknown

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

Unknown

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

Unknown

2001-05-16

2001-05-18

2001-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

Unknown

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

Unknown

2000-11-15

2000-11-17

2000-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

Unknown

2000-08-16

2000-08-18

2000-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

Unknown

2000-05-17

2000-05-19

2000-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

Unknown

2000-02-23

2000-02-25

2000-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

Unknown

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

Unknown

1999-08-18

1999-08-20

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

Unknown

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

Unknown

1999-03-03

1999-03-05

1999-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3190

Unknown

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3110

Unknown

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3055

Unknown

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2995

Unknown

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-05-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2940

Unknown

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1998-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2860

Unknown

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5415

Unknown

1997-05-14

1997-05-16

1997-08-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5466

Unknown

1997-02-19

1997-02-21

1997-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5249

Unknown

1996-11-15

1996-11-19

1997-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4920

Unknown

1996-08-16

1996-08-20

1996-11-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4070

Unknown

1996-05-17

1996-05-21

1996-08-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

Unknown

1996-02-23

1996-02-27

1996-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4030

Unknown

1995-11-17

1995-11-21

1996-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4090

Unknown

1995-08-18

1995-08-22

1995-11-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3060

Unknown

1995-05-26

1995-06-02

1995-08-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2990

Unknown

1995-03-03

1995-03-09

1995-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

1994-11-17

1994-11-23

1995-02-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

Unknown

1994-08-19

1994-08-25

1994-11-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2390

Unknown

1994-05-23

1994-05-27

1994-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1955

Unknown

1994-02-18

1994-02-25

1994-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1980

Unknown

1993-11-19

1993-11-26

1994-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2010

Unknown

1993-08-23

1993-08-27

1993-11-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

Unknown

1993-05-24

1993-05-28

1993-08-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1910

Unknown

1993-02-22

1993-02-26

1993-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2220

Unknown

1992-11-20

1992-11-27

1993-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

BP

Investor Resources

Learn more about BP PLC on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Major Integrated Oil And Gas

BP PLC (BP) is a British multinational oil and gas company. The company provides its customers with fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items like plastic bottles. BP also invests in renewable energy sources. The company operates in two business segments: Exploration and Production, and Refining and Marketing. BP operates in over 80 countries worldwide. It is one of the largest corporations in the world and one of the six oil and gas supermajors. It was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in London, England. BP is largely affected by the price of commodities such as natural gas and crude oil. As well, general macroeconomic conditions have a large effect on BP’s profitability. Due to the inherent volatility of oil prices, BP’s profits and dividends are somewhat volatile. BP has been increasing dividends since 2012 and pays its dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X