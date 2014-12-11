BP PLC (BP) is a British multinational oil and gas company. The company provides its customers with fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items like plastic bottles. BP also invests in renewable energy sources. The company operates in two business segments: Exploration and Production, and Refining and Marketing. BP operates in over 80 countries worldwide. It is one of the largest corporations in the world and one of the six oil and gas supermajors. It was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in London, England. BP is largely affected by the price of commodities such as natural gas and crude oil. As well, general macroeconomic conditions have a large effect on BP’s profitability. Due to the inherent volatility of oil prices, BP’s profits and dividends are somewhat volatile. BP has been increasing dividends since 2012 and pays its dividends quarterly.