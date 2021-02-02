Rio Tinto (RIO) has taken the first spot in the list with an impressive advance in viewership of 103%. The popularity was for good reason. Rio Tinto reported strong results during the first six months of the year, with pre-tax profits surging 240% to $18 billion. Revenues came in at $33 billion.

As a result of the strong results, the company said it will pay out $9.1 billion to shareholders, the largest dividend payout in the company’s history. Rising prices for iron ore and insatiable demand from China has boosted Rio Tinto’s coffers.

Shares in Rio Tinto are up 17% over the past 12 months, giving the company a market capitalization of $174 billion.

However, the strong cash inflows are unlikely to last, given that iron ore prices have already fallen from very high levels. At the same time, Rio Tinto is facing ongoing operational problems. Iron ore production at its Pilbara region mine in Australia declined 5% in the first half of the year to 152 million tons due to bad weather and lack of labor. In Mongolia, the company has been grappling to develop a copper mine in Oyu Tolgoi as a result of a dispute with the country’s government.