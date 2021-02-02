Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) has taken first place in the list this week with an advance in viewership of 42%. The Taiwan-based company, which manufactures more than half of the world’s chips, is facing high demand for its services due to a global chip shortage fueled by rising demand from car manufacturers.

At the same time, Taiwan Semi is facing a threat from governments like the U.S., China and Europe, which are not happy about the situation. The U.S approved a bill of $54 billion to boost chip production at home, the European Union set a target to increase domestic chip production to 20% of global demand, while China is moving in a similar direction. Meanwhile, U.S. iconic integrated chip manufacturer Intel (INTC) has acquired GlobalFoundries for $30 billion in a clear bid to step up its own production as demand is soaring.

These developments have prompted Taiwan Semi founder Morris Chang to warn that big investments in chip manufacturing could leave countries worse off, ending up with a lot of money spent and years lost in technology development. Chang agreed that governments should have domestic supply chains for national security, but he also said a market solution is needed for fulfilling commercial demand.

Taiwan Semi currently pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share, amounting to a yield of 1.7%.