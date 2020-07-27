Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (PFE) has taken the second spot in the list with an increase in viewership of 28%. Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech struck an agreement with the U.S. government to sell nearly $2 billion worth of COVID-19 vaccines, enough for 50 million people. The vaccine is still in development and the agreement is subject to it successfully passing large clinical trials and successful manufacturing.

The U.S. government will have the right to buy an additional 500 million vaccines, with the price being negotiated at a later stage. The agreement drew praise from President Donald Trump at a press conference, who said Pfizer is the ‘winner.’

Pfizer, which will use its own money to develop the vaccine because it can speed up the process, plans to seek regulatory review of its emergency use authorization application for COVID-19 as early as October. The participants in the trial, around 30,000, will be vaccinated by the end of August.

Pfizer also announced a strong earnings report and upgraded its revenue guidance for 2020, despite disruption stemming from the coronavirus. As a result, the company’s stock surged nearly 5% on the news of the strong earnings reports, cutting year-to-date losses to just below 1%.

Pfizer pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share, amounting to a yield of 3.8%.