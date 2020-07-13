Oneok (OKE) has seen its traffic surge 85% these past two weeks, as the company has suffered from lower oil prices and a recent court order to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline.

Oneok is a midstream energy services provider that saw its stock plunge 20% over the past month and 64% year-to-date. Oneok was hit by two shocks in a span of just four months. The first shock occurred in April when the COVID-19 pandemic forced its clients to reduce production, meaning lower volumes of natural gas and oil flowed through its pipelines.

The second shock happened about a week ago when Judge James Boasberg ordered a shutdown of Dakota Access Pipeline due to environmental concerns and asked it to be drained by August 5. Oneok does not directly own Dakota Access but its closure means producers in the region will not be able to ship enough oil to Oneok via Dakota Access and might be forced to cut production. This means even lower volumes processed by Oneok pipelines.

Despite the turmoil experienced by Oneok, the company maintained its dividend in May at $0.935 per share, which represents a yield of nearly 14%. However, there are fears the company will be forced to cut its dividend soon.