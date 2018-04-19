Best Dividend Stocks
Enbridge Inc.

Stock

ENB

Price as of:

$39.11 +0.04 +0.1%

Industry

Oil And Gas Pipelines

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

ENB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.71%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.23

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

109.75%

EPS $2.03

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ENB DARS™ Rating

ENB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$39.11

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,518,100

Open Price

$39.02

Day's Range

$38.92 - $39.17

Previous Close

$39.07

52 week low / high

$28.82 - $39.25

Percent off 52 week high

-0.36%

ENB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.8100

Dividend Shot Clock®

FEB 13

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.8100

2019-12-09

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-03-01

Regular

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

ENB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ENB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-13

$0.81 (CAD)

2019-11-14

$0.5579

2019-08-14

$0.5573

2019-05-14

$0.5478

2019-02-14

$0.5566

2018-11-14

$0.5076

2018-08-14

$0.5123

2018-05-14

$0.525

2018-02-14

$0.5328

2017-11-14

$0.481

2017-08-11

$0.4812

2017-05-11

$0.4448

2017-02-13

$0.4448

2016-11-10

$0.3958

2016-08-11

$0.4069

2016-05-12

$0.4082

2016-02-11

$0.3802

2015-11-12

$0.3531

2015-08-12

$0.3573

2015-05-13

$0.3891

2015-02-11

$0.3722

2014-11-12

$0.3092

2014-08-13

$0.3192

2014-05-13

$0.3216

2014-02-12

$0.3169

2013-11-13

$0.3008

2013-08-13

$0.3045

2013-05-13

$0.3138

2013-02-13

$0.312579

2012-11-13

$0.282

2012-08-13

$0.2842

2012-05-11

$0.2827

2012-02-13

$0.282

2011-11-10

$0.2403

2011-08-11

$0.2493

2011-05-11

$0.25525

2011-02-11

$0.2455

2010-11-10

$0.21235

2010-08-11

$0.20565

2010-05-12

$0.20745

2010-02-10

$0.1983

2009-11-12

$0.17695

2009-08-13

$0.16765

2009-05-13

$0.1591

2009-02-11

$0.1514

2008-11-12

$0.06665

2008-08-13

$0.0779

2008-05-13

$0.0822

2008-02-13

$0.0827

2007-11-13

$0.0803

2007-08-13

$0.14575

2007-05-11

$0.1388

2007-02-13

$0.13115

2006-11-13

$0.06365

2006-08-11

$0.0639

2006-05-11

$0.06515

2006-02-13

$0.06225

2005-11-10

$0.0605

2005-08-11

$0.0518

2005-05-12

$0.05

2005-02-11

$0.0252

2004-11-10

$0.023825

2004-08-12

$0.0216

2004-05-13

$0.0206

2004-02-11

$0.0215

2003-11-12

$0.019775

2003-08-13

$0.018725

2003-05-19

$0.0188

2003-02-12

$0.01695

2002-11-18

$0.015

2002-08-07

$0.015

2002-05-15

$0.01525

2002-02-11

$0.01485

2001-11-20

$0.01375

2001-08-08

$0.01425

2001-05-16

$0.01415

2001-02-07

$0.014475

2000-11-15

$0.01305

2000-08-09

$0.01355

2000-05-10

$0.013525

2000-02-09

$0.013075

1999-11-17

$0.0129

1999-08-11

$0.01265

1999-05-12

$0.013

1999-02-10

$0.006025

1998-11-17

$0.071875 ()

1998-08-12

$0.071875 (CAD)

1998-05-13

$0.068125 (CAD)

1998-02-11

$0.068125 (CAD)

1997-11-19

$0.068125 (CAD)

1997-08-20

$0.068125 (CAD)

1997-05-14

$0.064375 (CAD)

1997-02-12

$0.064375 (CAD)

1996-11-13

$0.064375 (CAD)

1996-08-16

$0.064375 (CAD)

1996-05-13

$0.0625 (CAD)

1996-02-14

$0.0625 (CAD)

1995-11-17

$0.0625 (CAD)

1995-08-11

$0.0625 (CAD)

1995-05-22

$0.0625 (CAD)

ENB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ENB

Metric

ENB Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ENB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.94%

7.41%

7years

ENB

News
ENB

Research
ENB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ENB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ENB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8100 (CAD)

2019-12-09

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5579

2019-11-06

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5573

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5478

2019-04-23

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5566

2018-12-11

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5076

2018-11-02

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5123

2018-08-02

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2018-04-24

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5328

2017-11-29

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4810

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4812

2017-08-02

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4448

2017-05-04

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4448

2017-01-05

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3958

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4069

2016-07-26

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4082

2016-04-22

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3802

2015-12-03

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3531

2015-11-04

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3573

2015-07-28

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3891

2015-05-05

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3722

2014-12-03

2015-02-11

2015-02-16

2015-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3092

2014-10-22

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3192

2014-07-30

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3216

2014-04-23

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3169

2013-12-04

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3008

2013-10-30

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3045

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3138

2013-04-23

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3126

2012-12-06

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2820

2012-10-24

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2842

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2827

2012-04-26

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2820

2011-12-07

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2403

2011-10-28

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2493

2011-08-04

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2553

2011-04-28

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2455

2010-12-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2124

2010-11-02

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2057

2010-07-27

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2010-05-04

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1983

2009-12-02

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1770

2009-11-04

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1677

2009-07-28

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1591

2009-05-05

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1514

2008-12-03

2009-02-11

2009-02-16

2009-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2008-11-04

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0779

2008-07-30

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0822

2008-05-06

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0827

2008-02-06

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0803

2007-11-06

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1458

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1388

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1312

2007-01-16

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0637

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0639

2006-08-02

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0652

2006-05-02

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0623

2006-02-02

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0605

2005-11-02

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0518

2005-07-28

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-05-05

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0252

2005-01-26

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0238

2004-11-04

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0216

2004-07-29

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0206

2004-05-05

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0215

2004-01-27

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0198

2003-10-30

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0187

2003-07-30

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2003-05-07

2003-05-19

2003-05-21

2003-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2003-01-29

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2002-11-07

2002-11-18

2002-11-20

2002-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2002-07-24

2002-08-07

2002-08-09

2002-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0153

2002-05-03

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0149

2002-01-30

2002-02-11

2002-02-13

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2001-11-08

2001-11-20

2001-11-23

2001-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0143

2001-07-25

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0142

2001-05-02

2001-05-16

2001-05-18

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0145

2001-01-23

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0131

2000-11-02

2000-11-15

2000-11-17

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0136

2000-07-26

2000-08-09

2000-08-11

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0135

2000-04-27

2000-05-10

2000-05-12

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0131

2000-01-24

2000-02-09

2000-02-11

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0129

1999-11-04

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0127

1999-07-28

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0130

1999-04-29

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0060

1999-01-25

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0719 ()

1998-11-05

1998-11-17

1998-11-19

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0719 (CAD)

1998-07-29

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0681 (CAD)

1998-04-30

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0681 (CAD)

1998-01-26

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0681 (CAD)

1997-11-06

1997-11-19

1997-11-21

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0681 (CAD)

1997-08-06

1997-08-20

1997-08-22

1997-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0644 (CAD)

1997-05-01

1997-05-14

1997-05-16

1997-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0644 (CAD)

1997-01-13

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0644 (CAD)

1996-11-05

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0644 (CAD)

1996-08-08

1996-08-16

1996-08-20

1996-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625 (CAD)

1996-05-02

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625 (CAD)

1996-02-07

1996-02-14

1996-02-16

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625 (CAD)

1995-11-09

1995-11-17

1995-11-21

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625 (CAD)

1995-08-01

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625 (CAD)

1995-05-04

1995-05-22

1995-05-29

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

ENB

Investor Resources

Learn more about Enbridge Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ENB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) - This company engages in the transportation and distribution of crude oil and natural gas. Enbridge, Inc. also owns and operates crude oil and liquid petroleum transmission pipeline systems, natural gas gathering and related facilities, and natural gas marketing assets in the United States, as well as owns and operates pipeline systems that transport crude oil and liquids from producing fields in southern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba.  The company was founded in 1949. It was formerly known as Gallery Holdings, Ltd. and subsequently changed its name to IPL Energy, Inc. in 1994. Further, the company changed its name to Enbridge, Inc. in 1998. Enbridge, Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

