Enbridge Inc. (ENB) - This company engages in the transportation and distribution of crude oil and natural gas. Enbridge, Inc. also owns and operates crude oil and liquid petroleum transmission pipeline systems, natural gas gathering and related facilities, and natural gas marketing assets in the United States, as well as owns and operates pipeline systems that transport crude oil and liquids from producing fields in southern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba. The company was founded in 1949. It was formerly known as Gallery Holdings, Ltd. and subsequently changed its name to IPL Energy, Inc. in 1994. Further, the company changed its name to Enbridge, Inc. in 1998. Enbridge, Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.