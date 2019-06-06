Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Energy Transfer LP

Stock

ET

Price as of:

$12.99 -0.02 -0.15%

Industry

Oil And Gas Pipelines

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Pipelines /

Energy Transfer LP (ET)

ET

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

9.42%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.22

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

87.60%

EPS $1.39

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ET DARS™ Rating

ET

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,413,970

Open Price

$13.0

Day's Range

$12.88 - $13.13

Previous Close

$12.95

52 week low / high

$10.84 - $15.98

Percent off 52 week high

-19.09%

ET

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ET has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ET's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ET

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ET’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-04

$0.305

2019-08-05

$0.305

2019-05-06

$0.305

2019-02-07

$0.305

2018-11-07

$0.305

2018-08-03

$0.305

2018-05-04

$0.305

2018-02-07

$0.305

2017-11-06

$0.295

2017-08-03

$0.285

2017-05-08

$0.285

2017-02-03

$0.285

2016-11-03

$0.285

2016-08-04

$0.285

2016-05-04

$0.285

2016-02-04

$0.285

2015-11-03

$0.285

2015-08-04

$0.265

2015-05-06

$0.245

2015-02-04

$0.225

2014-10-30

$0.2075

2014-07-31

$0.19

2014-05-01

$0.179375

2014-02-05

$0.173125

2013-10-31

$0.168125

2013-08-01

$0.16375

2013-05-02

$0.16125

2013-02-05

$0.15875

2012-11-02

$0.15625

2012-08-02

$0.15625

2012-05-02

$0.15625

2012-02-03

$0.15625

2011-11-02

$0.15625

2011-08-03

$0.15625

2011-05-04

$0.14

2011-02-03

$0.135

2010-11-04

$0.135

2010-08-05

$0.135

2010-05-05

$0.135

2010-02-04

$0.135

2009-11-05

$0.13375

2009-08-05

$0.13375

2009-05-06

$0.13125

2009-02-04

$0.1275

2008-11-06

$0.12

2008-08-05

$0.12

2008-05-01

$0.11

2007-10-03

$0.0975

2007-06-28

$0.093125

2007-04-04

$0.089

2007-01-03

$0.085

2006-10-03

$0.078125

2006-06-28

$0.059375

2006-03-29

$0.01445

ET's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ET

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ET

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ET Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

ET

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.29%

0.00%

10years

ET

News
ET

Research
ET

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ET

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ET

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3050

2019-10-24

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2019-07-25

2019-08-05

2019-08-06

2019-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2019-04-25

2019-05-06

2019-05-07

2019-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2019-01-29

2019-02-07

2019-02-08

2019-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2018-10-29

2018-11-07

2018-11-08

2018-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2018-07-26

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2018-04-26

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2018-01-29

2018-02-07

2018-02-08

2018-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2017-10-26

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2017-07-27

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2017-04-28

2017-05-08

2017-05-10

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2017-01-26

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2016-10-27

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2016-07-28

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2016-04-26

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2016-01-27

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

2016-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2015-10-26

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2015-07-23

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2015-04-28

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2015-01-26

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2014-10-21

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-07-24

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1794

2014-04-23

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1731

2014-01-28

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1681

2013-10-23

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1638

2013-07-25

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1613

2013-04-24

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1588

2013-01-28

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

2013-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2012-10-25

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

2012-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2012-07-26

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

2012-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2012-04-24

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2012-01-25

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

2012-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2011-10-25

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2011-11-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2011-06-30

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-04-26

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2011-01-27

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

2011-02-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2010-10-28

2010-11-04

2010-11-08

2010-11-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2010-07-28

2010-08-05

2010-08-09

2010-08-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2010-04-27

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2010-01-28

2010-02-04

2010-02-08

2010-02-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1338

2009-10-28

2009-11-05

2009-11-09

2009-11-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1338

2009-07-28

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-08-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1313

2009-04-28

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2009-01-26

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-02-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-10-31

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-11-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-07-24

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

2008-08-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2008-04-24

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2007-09-26

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0931

2007-06-21

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0890

2007-03-28

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

2007-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2006-12-20

2007-01-03

2007-01-04

2007-01-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0781

2006-09-25

2006-10-03

2006-10-05

2006-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0594

2006-05-09

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0145

2006-03-13

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-19

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

ET

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X